Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.6750.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 761,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 380,693 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,404,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia’s mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

