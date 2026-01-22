OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives C$34.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Desjardins set a C$50.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on OceanaGold from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$30.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

OGC opened at C$48.45 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$10.86 and a 1 year high of C$49.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.85.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$624.50 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.6283048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

