Craneware (LON:CRW) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,900 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,794.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,982.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,182.69. The firm has a market cap of £637.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware has a twelve month low of GBX 1,330 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.63.

For over 25 years, The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L) has been a leader in healthcare financial and operational transformation, delivering cutting-edge technologies that drive measurable impact. Our Trisus® cloud ecosystem unifies data, revenue intelligence, margin intelligence, and advanced analytics, enabling healthcare organizations to optimize performance, improve financial sustainability, and drive strategic growth. As a trusted Microsoft partner, we provide future-ready solutions-including the Best in KLAS Trisus Chargemaster – that simplify the complexities of healthcare finance and operations.

