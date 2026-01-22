abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 220 to GBX 225 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABDN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 195 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 184 target price on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ABDN
abrdn Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan acquired 76,305 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £150,320.85. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About abrdn
Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.
We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.
As at 30 September 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £542bn of client and customer assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Melt-up warning
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.