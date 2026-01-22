abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 220 to GBX 225 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABDN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on abrdn from GBX 195 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 184 target price on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 249 to GBX 251 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 218.20 on Tuesday. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 120.80 and a one year high of GBX 229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 225.80 and a quick ratio of 24.97. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 200.03.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan acquired 76,305 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 per share, with a total value of £150,320.85. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

As at 30 September 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £542bn of client and customer assets.

