Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Hilltop Q2 Earnings

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hilltop Price Performance

Hilltop stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 9.86%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 584.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 141.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,692 shares in the company, valued at $304,220. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Hilltop News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilltop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full?year EPS estimates (including FY2026/FY2027) and keeps a “Strong?Buy” rating — supportive for valuation and investor sentiment. Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick?

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full?year EPS estimates (including FY2026/FY2027) and keeps a “Strong?Buy” rating — supportive for valuation and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: HTH was highlighted among “5 Stocks With Strong Relative Price Strength” by Zacks — technical and earnings momentum can attract momentum/quant flows. 5 Stocks With Strong Relative Price Strength to Start 2026

HTH was highlighted among “5 Stocks With Strong Relative Price Strength” by Zacks — technical and earnings momentum can attract momentum/quant flows. Neutral Sentiment: Hilltop scheduled its Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings conference call/webcast for Jan. 30 (management and CFO presenting). This is a near?term catalyst where guidance, margin commentary and capital allocation updates could move the stock. Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Hilltop scheduled its Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings conference call/webcast for Jan. 30 (management and CFO presenting). This is a near?term catalyst where guidance, margin commentary and capital allocation updates could move the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Hilltop appeared in a Zacks roundup featured on Sharewise — additional media mentions can amplify investor attention but are not direct fundamental drivers. Zacks.com featured highlights include … Hilltop Holdings

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTH) is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.