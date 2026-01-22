Itaconix (LON:ITX) Insider Purchases £8,800 in Stock

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nieuwenhuizen acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 per share, with a total value of £8,800.

Itaconix Price Performance

LON ITX opened at GBX 114.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The stock has a market cap of £15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.74. Itaconix plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 165.

About Itaconix

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care. Itaconix’s contributions to the global low carbon economy are recognised by the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark.

