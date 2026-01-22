United Bankshares (UBSI) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, January 23rd. Analysts expect United Bankshares to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.78.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $42.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in United Bankshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 139,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,950,000 after acquiring an additional 116,073 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 930,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 368,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 89.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 520,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 246,006 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, is a bank holding company that provides a full range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, United Bank. The company’s core offerings include retail and commercial banking products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal and business loans, mortgages, and treasury management services. In addition, United Bankshares delivers private banking, wealth management, trust and fiduciary solutions, and investment advisory services to meet the needs of individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

United Bankshares operates an extensive branch network across West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

