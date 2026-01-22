ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,950 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of ACG Acquisition from GBX 1,190 to GBX 1,740 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,025.
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe produced 55koz of AuEq in 2024.
ACG’s team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector.
