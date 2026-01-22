Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 215 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 210 to GBX 212 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harworth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 212.33.
Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.
