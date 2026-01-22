Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,441.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE MTD opened at $1,444.47 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,432.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,343.27. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 426.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total transaction of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,289.66. This trade represents a 97.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

