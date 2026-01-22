Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 670 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 600.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 380 to GBX 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 350 to GBX 465 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.50.

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 608.75 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 166 and a twelve month high of GBX 633.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 468.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 373.75.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Mike Sylvestre acquired 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £5,362.20. 43.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill. The ore at our operations is processed into silver-gold concentrate or dore.

Hochschild Mining plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

