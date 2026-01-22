GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Shares Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.8820 and last traded at $0.9267. Approximately 229,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,128,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.85.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of GreenPower Motor worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company's stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric vehicles, with a focus on heavy-duty transit buses, school buses, shuttles and medium-duty trucks. The company develops its vehicles on proprietary electric platforms, integrating battery and drivetrain technology to deliver fully battery-powered solutions for public transit agencies, school districts and commercial fleet operators.

GreenPower’s product lineup includes full-sized electric transit buses available in various lengths and configurations, purpose-built electric school buses designed to meet safety standards and reduce operating costs, and medium-duty electric delivery vehicles tailored for last-mile logistics.

