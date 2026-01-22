Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.1890 and last traded at $0.2016. 123,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 128,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2030.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS: ATCMF) is a Canadian?based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing copper and copper?silver assets in Peru. The company’s principal activities include the acquisition, exploration, and operation of base?metal properties, with an emphasis on near?term production potential. Atico has leveraged a strategy of selective asset purchases and disciplined project management to move resource?stage deposits toward commercial extraction.

Atico’s core portfolio is concentrated in the Marcona mineral district of southern Peru, where it holds interests in several copper?silver projects.

