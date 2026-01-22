Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) is a specialist asset manager providing flexible private capital solutions to support companies and fund managers globally. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in London, the firm offers a diversified range of investment strategies spanning private debt, credit, real estate, infrastructure and private equity. Through tailored financing structures, ICG works alongside mid-market and large corporations to deliver direct lending, debt refinancing, equity co-investments and bespoke portfolio solutions.

ICG’s private debt and credit platform encompasses senior and subordinated loans, unitranche financing, mezzanine debt and special situations across developed and emerging markets.

