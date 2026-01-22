Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Airspan Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $12.17. 853,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,024,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Airspan Networks Trading Down 4.4%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $380.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.50 and a beta of 1.24.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS: AIRO) is a global provider of wireless broadband solutions, specializing in 4G LTE and 5G network technologies. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company offers a portfolio that spans small cell products, macro network solutions, and proprietary software platforms designed to optimize network performance and capacity. Since its founding in 1998, Airspan has focused on enabling dense urban deployments, rural broadband connectivity, and private network applications for enterprise and industrial clients.

The company’s product lineup includes high-performance small cell radios for indoor and outdoor applications, XHaul transport solutions for fronthaul and backhaul connectivity, and network orchestration software that supports network slicing and automation.

