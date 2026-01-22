Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Real Matters Stock Down 3.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc is a Canada-based technology-enabled network management company specializing in property valuations, inspections and default management services for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Headquartered in Toronto, the company leverages proprietary software to connect lenders, insurers and real estate firms with a large network of independent appraisers, inspectors and field service providers across North America.

Through its mortgage valuation segment, Real Matters offers full appraisals, broker price opinions and automated valuation model (AVM) validation services.

