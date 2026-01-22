iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.91. 48,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 27,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUSB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities. EUSB was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.