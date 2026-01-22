CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

CompuMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $4.26. 1,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

CompuMed Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million, a PE ratio of -85.18 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. CompuMed had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults.

