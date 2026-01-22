CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Trading Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.0450. Approximately 2,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.1460.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Down 4.7%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS: ACDSF) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust focused on industrial and business space assets. Established with the objective of providing investors with sustainable distributions and long-term capital growth, the trust holds a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to a wide range of industries, including technology, logistics, manufacturing and research and development.

The REIT’s core business activities encompass the acquisition, ownership, asset management and development of business parks, science parks, hi-tech buildings and logistics facilities.

