Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
Dominion Lending Centres is a Canadian mortgage brokerage network founded in 2006 and headquartered in London, Ontario. The company operates as a franchise-based platform, bringing together independently licensed mortgage professionals under a unified brand. By combining the reach of a national organization with the local expertise of its brokers, Dominion Lending Centres aims to simplify the mortgage process for homebuyers, homeowners looking to refinance, and investors seeking commercial financing solutions.
The firm’s core business activities center on residential and commercial mortgage origination.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Lending Centres
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.