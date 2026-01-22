Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres is a Canadian mortgage brokerage network founded in 2006 and headquartered in London, Ontario. The company operates as a franchise-based platform, bringing together independently licensed mortgage professionals under a unified brand. By combining the reach of a national organization with the local expertise of its brokers, Dominion Lending Centres aims to simplify the mortgage process for homebuyers, homeowners looking to refinance, and investors seeking commercial financing solutions.

The firm’s core business activities center on residential and commercial mortgage origination.

