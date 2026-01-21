Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 2,120 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $10,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,800.15. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, January 20th, Leslie Trigg sold 11,794 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $60,385.28.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Leslie Trigg sold 1,795 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $7,664.65.

On Monday, November 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 916 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $4,213.60.

Outset Medical Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 256,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7,013.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OM. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company’s flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo’s modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long?term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.