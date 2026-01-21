IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.83 and last traded at $53.48. Approximately 61,558,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 42,152,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

Bull case: a Seeking Alpha analyst projects an 88% upside to ~$104 if IREN scales AI revenue to a $3.4B ARR and proves out capacity deployment in 2026 — the article frames 2026 as the "year of proof" that could re-rate the stock.

Bull case: a Seeking Alpha analyst projects an 88% upside to ~$104 if IREN scales AI revenue to a $3.4B ARR and proves out capacity deployment in 2026 — the article frames 2026 as the “year of proof” that could re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investor buy thesis: another Seeking Alpha piece compares IREN to “the Nvidia of data centers,” arguing the AI pivot and first-mover capacity buildout justify a wide DCF-based valuation range and that the current price is an attractive entry if scale and capital discipline continue. Why I Am Buying IREN, The Nvidia Of Data Centers, During This Market Correction

Investor buy thesis: another Seeking Alpha piece compares IREN to "the Nvidia of data centers," arguing the AI pivot and first-mover capacity buildout justify a wide DCF-based valuation range and that the current price is an attractive entry if scale and capital discipline continue.

Headline noise: a Finbold article highlights a U.S. politician selling IREN shares shortly before a ~40% run, raising governance and timing questions — this is reputational/flow risk rather than a direct operational concern, but it can amplify volatility and discourage new buyers.

Headline noise: a Finbold article highlights a U.S. politician selling IREN shares shortly before a ~40% run, raising governance and timing questions — this is reputational/flow risk rather than a direct operational concern, but it can amplify volatility and discourage new buyers. Negative Sentiment: Bear case: a separate Seeking Alpha note warns the “AI party is coming to an end,” arguing risks from slower AI demand, overbuilding, or execution shortfalls could quickly reverse the rally — this bearish framing likely pressured sentiment and triggered profit-taking. IREN: The AI Party Is Coming To An End

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IREN. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of IREN from $32.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $94.00 target price on IREN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IREN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 4.25.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.60 million. IREN had a net margin of 86.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IREN by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in IREN during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

