Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.58 and last traded at $78.1430, with a volume of 464343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.67.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

