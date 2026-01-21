Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $10.25. Kunlun Energy shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 316 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Zacks Research raised Kunlun Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kunlun Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Stock Up 7.4%
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited is a China-based energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production, distribution and sales of natural gas and crude oil. As a publicly traded entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the OTC Markets under the ticker KLYCY, the company focuses on developing upstream reserves in key basins across northwest China, including the Tarim, Junggar and Turpan–Hami basins. Kunlun Energy’s upstream activities are supported by a combination of proprietary drilling technologies and strategic partnerships that enable it to target both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.
In its midstream operations, Kunlun Energy has established an extensive pipeline network that links its production areas to major consumption centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kunlun Energy
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.