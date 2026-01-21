BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.53 and last traded at $117.14, with a volume of 14811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.03.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $662.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17.

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPOA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,971,000 after buying an additional 209,436 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

