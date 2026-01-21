BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.53 and last traded at $117.14, with a volume of 14811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.03.
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9%
The firm has a market capitalization of $662.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17.
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%.
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile
The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that covers the bottom 10-30% market capitalization. BKMC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
