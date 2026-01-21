Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.7070, with a volume of 1177851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
