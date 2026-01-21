JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.04 and last traded at $74.83, with a volume of 313267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 1.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -82.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAVA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.