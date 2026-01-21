Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%.
Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 6.3%
Shares of GSBC stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. 86,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.52. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74.
Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on GSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Southern Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: GSBC) is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.
Great Southern Bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.
