Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $59.2850. Approximately 30,102,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,721,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $264.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 73.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

