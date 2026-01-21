Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.54 and last traded at C$6.54, with a volume of 7354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.75.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.92. The stock has a market cap of C$430.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.69 million for the quarter. Morguard Real Estate Inv. had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morguard Real Estate Inv. will post 0.780083 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust that owns, manages, and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties across Canada. The company has three reportable segments namely Retail, Office, and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Retail segment.

