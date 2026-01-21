Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 132000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$999,440.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Hempalta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market. The company was formerly known as Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd and changed its name to Hempalta Corp. in March 2024. Hempalta Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.