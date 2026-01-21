iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 417,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 112,534 shares.The stock last traded at $58.41 and had previously closed at $57.70.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

