iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 417,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the previous session’s volume of 112,534 shares.The stock last traded at $58.41 and had previously closed at $57.70.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
