Contrasting ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Serve Robotics has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Serve Robotics and ExlService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Serve Robotics 1 1 5 2 2.89 ExlService 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Serve Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.99%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Serve Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Serve Robotics is more favorable than ExlService.

This table compares Serve Robotics and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Serve Robotics -4,121.58% -38.52% -36.89% ExlService 11.91% 25.60% 15.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Serve Robotics and ExlService”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Serve Robotics $1.94 million 507.16 -$39.19 million ($1.49) -8.89 ExlService $2.03 billion 3.31 $198.30 million $1.47 28.79

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Serve Robotics. Serve Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Serve Robotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ExlService beats Serve Robotics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023. Serve Robotics Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.