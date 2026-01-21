Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) versus Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bright Mountain Media and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 Autohome 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Autohome has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Autohome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -23.00% N/A -34.88% Autohome 21.62% 6.72% 5.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and Autohome”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $56.68 million 0.02 -$17.02 million ($0.08) -0.09 Autohome $6.77 billion 0.40 $245.52 million $1.70 13.51

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 124.39, suggesting that its share price is 12,339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats Bright Mountain Media on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

