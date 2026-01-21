Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,267,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,922,200. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

iRadimed Trading Up 0.2%

IRMD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 94,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. iRadimed Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iRadimed alerts:

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. iRadimed had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 26.31%.The company had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. iRadimed has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

iRadimed Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRadimed

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iRadimed by 62.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of iRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price target on iRadimed in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRMD

iRadimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company’s core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.