Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.
Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
Old Second Bancorp Price Performance
OSBC stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 559,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,401. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.82.
Old Second Bancorp Company Profile
Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.
In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.
