BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 7.5% Higher – Here’s Why

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.33 and last traded at $113.4330. Approximately 644,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 972,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised BioNTech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.40.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 17.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

