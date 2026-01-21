Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 2,658 shares.The stock last traded at $16.80 and had previously closed at $16.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Keppel in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Keppel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KPELY

Keppel Price Performance

Keppel Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

(Get Free Report)

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.