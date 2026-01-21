M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 328 at The Goldman Sachs Group

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 300 to GBX 328 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 342 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 315 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 290 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 289.29.

MNG traded up GBX 1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 303.25. 936,270,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,995,141. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.55 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.10.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally.

With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers’ changing needs.

