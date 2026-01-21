Shore Capital Reaffirms “No Recommendation” Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.
CURY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Currys from GBX 150 to GBX 166 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 210 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Currys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.33.
Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Currys will post 9.5199569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of
these markets we are the market leader, employing 28,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services
and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them,
throughout their lives.
