Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGEN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 255 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 265 to GBX 289 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 258.40.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LGEN traded down GBX 0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 261.32. The company had a trading volume of 781,073,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,418,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.40. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 269.40.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

In related news, insider António Simões sold 47,433 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 262, for a total value of £124,274.46. Also, insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,076 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 per share, with a total value of £2,625.44. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,641. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.