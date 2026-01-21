WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 40,722 shares.The stock last traded at $53.9650 and had previously closed at $53.40.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 427,009 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 931.8% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 251,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 226,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1,546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 100,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 96,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 94,154 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar. The Index hedges against fluctuations in the relative value of the Euro against the United States dollar.

