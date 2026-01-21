Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 120,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 60,152 shares.The stock last traded at $62.8970 and had previously closed at $61.64.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Up 3.0%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.54.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS: MIELY) is a Tokyo-based multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Founded in 1921, the company is part of the broader Mitsubishi Group and has grown into a diversified industrial enterprise serving commercial, industrial and consumer markets. Mitsubishi Electric develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of products and systems used in building systems, factory automation, power generation and distribution, transportation, and information and communication infrastructure.
The company’s product and service portfolio includes air-conditioning and heating systems, elevators and escalators, factory automation and control equipment, power and electric systems, transportation systems and signaling for railways, and semiconductors and electronic devices.
