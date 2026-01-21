Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $14.10. Vonovia shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 10,123 shares trading hands.

Vonovia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonovia SE Unsponsored ADR will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is a Germany-based residential real estate company headquartered in Bochum that owns, manages and develops rental housing. Its core activities center on long-term residential leasing, property and facility management, maintenance and modernization of apartment portfolios, and project development. Vonovia provides tenant services and operational support to maintain and upgrade its buildings, with an increasing focus on energy-efficiency measures and building refurbishments to modernize stock and reduce operating costs.

The company traces its roots to Deutsche Annington and adopted the Vonovia name following a period of consolidation and growth; it has expanded through a series of acquisitions to become one of the largest residential landlords in Germany.

