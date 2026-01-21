Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $39.1601. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $39.1601, with a volume of 286 shares trading hands.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: HNGKY) is a leading property investment, management and development group focused on premier real estate in Asia’s major financial centres. Established in 1889, the company specialises in owning, managing and developing a diversified portfolio that spans premium office towers, retail complexes, select residential schemes and hospitality assets.

The group’s flagship properties include landmark office developments such as Jardine House and Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, alongside The Landmark retail precinct.

