Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.02, but opened at $32.00. Ambiq Micro shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 39,506 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBQ. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ambiq Micro from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambiq Micro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Ambiq Micro Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $605.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Ambiq Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.440–0.340 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambiq Micro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter worth about $56,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

