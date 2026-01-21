Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.33, but opened at $55.75. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $57.9985, with a volume of 31,468 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

