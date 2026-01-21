Informa (LON:INF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,055 target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 1,345 to GBX 1,330 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 975 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.29.

INF traded up GBX 15.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 928. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,582,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,102,094. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 634.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 906.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 901.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm has a market cap of £11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

