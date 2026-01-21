South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 102,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 85,699 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $13.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOUHY shares. Zacks Research raised South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.

