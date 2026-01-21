Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 500 shares.The stock last traded at $13.57 and had previously closed at $13.80.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company’s core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu’s offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

